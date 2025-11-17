Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid welcome delegations at Dubai Airshow 2025

DUBAI, 17th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, and H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, have welcomed delegations participating at Dubai Airshow 2025.

Taking place at Dubai World Central until 21 November, the event convenes leaders and experts from the global aviation, aerospace and defence sectors.

Their Highnesses welcomed the visiting delegations, including defence ministers, chiefs of staff and senior military officials from friendly nations, wishing them a successful edition in generating positive outcomes that advance the future of the aviation industry and enhance its sustainable development.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said: “The 19th edition of the Dubai Airshow marks a pivotal milestone in the ongoing development of the aviation and defence sectors, further strengthening the UAE’s position as a trusted partner and a key driver of growth for these global industries. Hosting this significant number of delegations, leaders and experts reflects the international community’s confidence in the UAE’s vision, one built on a diversified knowledge-based economy, enhancing security and stability, and leveraging advanced technology for the benefit of humanity.

“Through this largest edition in the history of the airshow, we look forward to expanding avenues of cooperation with countries around the world and developing high-impact partnerships in the fields of aviation innovation and sustainability. These efforts support the competitiveness of our national companies and contribute to achieving tangible, positive outcomes that advance the future of the sector on the foundations of greater efficiency and long-term sustainability for the benefit of current and future generations.”

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “The United Arab Emirates continues to strengthen its position as one of the world’s fastest growing and most competitive economies, thanks to the wise vision of its leadership, which has placed investment in people, knowledge and innovation at the core of its development model. This approach has created a solid foundation for building a sustainable, diversified economy capable of adapting to rapid changes across regional and global landscapes.

“The 19th edition of the Dubai Airshow embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in consolidating Dubai’s standing as a leading global centre for the aviation, space and defence sectors, and as a hub for innovation, investment and future-making. This prestigious international event attracts key decision-makers and industry leaders from around the world to forge strategic partnerships and explore innovative solutions that reshape the future of these vital industries and support their long-term sustainability. The extensive participation of official delegations, senior executives and experts we see today reaffirms the international community’s confidence in Dubai and the UAE as a trusted partner in advancing a more efficient and sustainable global aviation ecosystem.”

The reception was attended by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court; and a number of sheikhs, ministers and senior officials.

Following the reception, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, several sheikhs and participating delegation leaders attended an aerial display featuring a diverse range of advanced commercial and military aircraft.

Dubai Airshow serves as a global platform, uniting industry leaders from the aviation, aerospace and defence sectors to explore opportunities for growth and innovation. The 2025 edition features leading global companies specialising in aviation and space technologies, alongside experts and specialists showcasing the latest trends shaping these vital industries.

The event also features a series of pioneering initiatives and purpose-built innovation zones designed to accelerate technological progress and equip future leaders with essential skills in the aviation and space industries, reinforcing Dubai Airshow’s role as a global hub for sector leaders and decision-makers shaping the future of aviation, aerospace and defence.