Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews UAE-made Calidus B-250 aircraft at Dubai Airshow 2025

DUBAI, 17th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, reviewed the UAE-made Calidus B-250 aircraft, currently on display at the 19th Dubai Airshow.

The event, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, brings together participants from across the UAE, the region, and around the world, marking the largest edition in the show’s history with over 1,500 exhibitors.

On this occasion, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan said that the UAE is strengthening its position as a global hub for developing advanced defence industries and solutions. He noted that excellence in this field is vital for protecting national achievements and safeguarding the country’s security.

During his visit to the exhibition, His Highness was briefed on the light multirole aircraft, designed for diverse combat missions including close air support, surveillance, and reconnaissance, with a 12-hour flight endurance, and suitable for pilot training.

Sheikh Hamdan also commended the Abu Dhabi-based Calidus Holding for developing advanced defence products, highlighting the contribution of national institutions in enhancing the UAE’s position in the global defence industry. He emphasised that investment in local defence industries is an investment in the nation’s future.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan also praised the UAE’s defence sector for its advanced capabilities, innovative solutions, and competitive edge, while highlighting efforts to develop global partnerships and specialised national talent, building a more advanced and efficient defence industry for a safer future.

The B-250 is a next-generation light combat aircraft, designed and built in the UAE to meet modern military demands. It combines durability, agility, and integrated smart systems in a lightweight airframe, and delivering exceptional performance across a wide range of missions.