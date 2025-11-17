Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Montenegro’s Minister of Defence

DUBAI, 17th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, today met with Dragan Krapović, Minister of Defence of Montenegro, on the sidelines of the Dubai Airshow 2025.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan welcomed the visiting official and affirmed the close ties between the two countries. He highlighted the commitment of the UAE’s leadership to deepening ties with Montenegro and other countries in the Balkan region. H.H. Sheikh Hamdan noted the importance of expanding joint efforts to explore further opportunities for exchanging expertise and best practices across development-driven sectors, including economic, cultural, and defence fields.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan underlined the UAE’s enduring commitment to supporting global peace and stability. He emphasised that the UAE believes peace is the foundation for sustainable and successful development, and that dialogue and peaceful solutions remain essential to resolving conflicts and advancing progress and prosperity regionally and internationally.

Dragan Krapović expressed his country’s appreciation for the UAE’s prominent role at both the regional and global levels. He commended the UAE’s consistent efforts to promote peace, constructive dialogue, and development projects that benefit communities around the world. He also highlighted the UAE’s ability to host major global events that encourage international cooperation and support a better future for humanity.

He praised the substantial positive impact of the Dubai Airshow, one of the world’s largest and most influential events in aviation, aerospace, and defence. He noted the event’s vital role in shaping the future of these sectors by bringing together leaders, innovators, and technology developers from around the globe to showcase the latest systems and advanced solutions that enhance societal development and create new opportunities for progress.

The meeting also addressed several topics of mutual interest, in addition to reviewing regional and international developments, ongoing efforts to strengthen security and stability in the Middle East, and the pursuit of comprehensive and lasting peace in the region.

The meeting was attended by Mohamed bin Mubarak bin Fadhel Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, and Major General Khalifa Rashid Al Hamli, Director of the Office of the Minister of Defence.