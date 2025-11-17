Saif bin Zayed attends ceremony honouring 10th Cohort of Future Services Diploma

ABU DHABI, 17th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, attended the graduation ceremony of the tenth cohort of the Future Services Diploma.

The programme, organised by the Ministry of Interior through the General Directorate of Happiness in partnership with Etisalat Academy of the e& Group, comes as part of the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to cultivate national talent capable of shaping and delivering the government services of the future.

Held in Abu Dhabi, the ceremony saw H.H. Sheikh Saif honour the top ten graduates in recognition of their outstanding performance and commitment throughout this internationally accredited programme. He also presented acknowledgments to the strategic partners whose support has been instrumental to the diploma’s success: the Cyber Security Council, Etisalat Academy (e& Group), the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Government Innovation, Emirates Airline, the Government Empowerment Department (TAMM), and the Dubai Digital Authority.

In attendance were Dr. Omar Habtoor Al Derei, Chairman of the General Authority for Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat; Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior; Omar Obaid Al Hosan Al Shamsi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Ghanem Mubarak Al Hajeri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Sports; Major General Salem Al Shamsi, Assistant Undersecretary for Resources and Support Services at the Ministry of Interior; Major General Sheikh Mohammed bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Director General of Abu Dhabi Police; Engineer Fahad Al Hammadi, Assistant Undersecretary for Support Services at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure; Engineer Sharif Salim Al Olama, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure; Major General Jassim Mohammed Al Marzouqi, Commander-in-Chief of Civil Defense; Major General Abdulaziz Maktoum Al Sharifi, Director General of Preventive Security at the Ministry of Interior; Brigadier Saeed Abdullah Al Suwaidi, Assistant Undersecretary for Security Affairs at the Ministry of Interior; Dr. Mohammed Al Kuwaity, Chairman of the UAE Government Cybersecurity Council; Khalid Ateeq Al Dhaheri, CEO of the National Insurance Company - Daman; Aisha Ibrahim Al Marzouqi, Executive Director of Government Services at Abu Dhabi Digital Authority; Abeer Tahlak, Director of the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Government Innovation; Obaid Hussain Bukasha, Chief Operating Officer at Etisalat Group; and Amira Al Falasi of Emirates Airline, along with a number of officers, officials, and families of the graduates.

In his speech, Brigadier General Nasser Khadem Al Kaabi, Director General of Happiness at the Ministry of Interior, expressed his sincere appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his enduring support and patronage. He noted that this national initiative, launched a decade ago under the directives of H.H., has become a foundational platform for developing frontline professionals across both government and private-sector services. He reaffirmed the programme’s core philosophy: “service is not a routine process, but a human experience defined by passion, agility, and innovation.”

Brigadier General Al Kaabi highlighted the breadth of participation in the tenth cohort, which brought together members from 52 diverse entities spanning federal ministries, local authorities, and private-sector organizations. A total of 196 participants successfully met the graduation requirements.

With this graduating class, the programme has now benefitted 2,834 professionals working across more than 170 governmental and non-governmental entities. He emphasized that this professional diploma, developed in strategic collaboration with Etisalat Academy and internationally accredited by the International Association for Business Training, supports the leadership’s aspiration to “eliminate government bureaucracy,” strengthening the UAE’s position as “the world’s most future-ready government.”

The graduation of this cohort highlights the Ministry of Interior’s steadfast commitment to continual innovation and to preparing national talent capable of leading major government transformation projects, reinforcing the UAE’s standing as a global model for quality of life. The diploma focuses on specialized skills required in government communication departments, customer happiness centers, frontline operations, as well as corporate marketing, information technology, and artificial intelligence.

The tenth edition presents an integrated training framework built around three strategic pillars: Digital Empowerment (covering AI, virtual assistants, and data science), Service Empowerment (including the Government Services 2.0 model, proactive service delivery, and the Zero Bureaucracy initiative), and Security and Behavioral Empowerment (addressing digital transformation, cybersecurity, and behavioral insights).

The programme follows a hybrid learning approach that blends interactive theoretical components, such as workshops and role-playing exercises, with advanced practical applications that include case studies and visits to leading institutions. International accreditation is maintained through examinations administered by the International Association for Business Training. The diploma places strong emphasis on real-world outcomes, equipping participants with AI tools, enabling data-driven service design, embedding the human-centric Government Services 2.0 model, and aligning Zero Bureaucracy initiatives with measurable service performance.