Abdullah bin Zayed receives German Minister of Economic Affairs & Energy

ABU D HABI, 17th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, today received Katherina Reiche, Germany's Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy, in Abu Dhabi.

The UAE top diplomat and the German minister discussed the strategic relations between the two countries and the ongoing development of cooperation, particularly in the economic, investment, trade and energy sectors, as well as other key fields supporting their nations' development plans.They also exchanged views on a number of issues of shared interest.

Sheikh Abdullah reaffirmed the strength of bilateral ties and the shared commitment of both countries to expanding cooperation across all sectors in support of sustainable economic prosperity for their peoples.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State; and Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State.