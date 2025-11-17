Khaled bin Mohamed, Hamdan bin Mohammed attend aerial display at Dubai Airshow 2025

DUBAI, 17th November, 2025 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, and H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, attended the aerial display organised on the sidelines of the 19th edition of the Dubai Airshow.

The event, held at Dubai World Central until 21 November, featured a range of the world’s most advanced commercial and military aircraft.

They commended the impressive aerial displays, noting that the advanced technologies featured reflect the achievements and high standards of the global aviation sector. They highlighted the Dubai Airshow’s role as a premier platform for showcasing the latest innovations and capabilities, which draws leading international manufacturers of civil and military aircraft from around the world.

The first day of the 2025 Dubai Airshow featured an exciting aerial programme, starting with a formation flight of UAE aircraft, followed by a performance from the “Emirates Falcons” aerobatic team. The display continued with flights by the futuristic JOBY aircraft, the Rafale fighter, the B-52 strategic bomber, and the advanced F-35 fighter. The programme also included demonstrations by the Boeing 777X and the F-16, one of the most advanced and widely operated fighter jets in the world.

The aerial display also featured a performance by the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team of the Indian Air Force, alongside the Chinese COMAC 919 passenger aircraft, making its debut at the airshow. Other participants included the KA-52 attack helicopter, the Sukhoi Su-57 fighter, the UAE-designed and built Bader 250 trainer, the Mirage 2000-9 fighter, the Airbus A350 and TEJAS aircraft, and the Boeing P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft. The show concluded with the “Marche Verte,” the aerobatic team of the Royal Moroccan Air Force, presenting a complete aerial tableau that showcased the wide range of military and commercial aviation capabilities on display at the event.

The Dubai Airshow showcases Dubai’s leadership in innovation and the advancement of air mobility, featuring for the first time flights of electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, including JOBY Aviation models. The Advanced Air Mobility pavilion presents cutting-edge electric aircraft, demonstrating their potential to transform global transportation.

The event hosts over 1,500 exhibitors, including 440 newcomers, 490 military and civil delegations from 115 countries, and is expected to attract 148,000 visitors over its five-day duration. It also features 21 national pavilions, including Morocco’s debut, 98 chalets, 8,000 square metres of extra exhibition space, 120 start-ups, and 50 investors.