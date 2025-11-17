Abdulla Bin Touq explores opportunities to strengthen cooperation, innovation in aviation with ministers, aviation officials from Saudi Arabia, Morocco, France

DUBAI, 17th November, 2025 (WAM) -- On the sidelines of the Dubai Airshow 2025, Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism and Chairman of the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), held a series of meetings with ministers and senior civil aviation officials from the region and around the world.

These discussions are part of the UAE’s ongoing efforts to enhance international cooperation, exchange expertise, and develop innovative solutions to advance the safety and efficiency of air transport. Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director General of the GCAA, also attended the meetings.

Among the key meetings, Abdulla Bin Touq met with Eng. Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, Minister of Transport and Logistics and Chairman of the General Authority of Civil Aviation of Saudi Arabia, where the discussions focused on the strong fraternal ties between the UAE and Saudi Arabia and opportunities to deepen collaboration in aviation. The meeting highlighted the spirit of partnership and integration between the two countries and the potential to further grow the aviation sector in the region.

Abdulla Bin Touq also met with Abdessamad Kayouh Ministry of Equipment, Transport and Logistics of Morocco, to explore ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in civil aviation and deepen ties between the two countries, contributing to enhanced communication and exchange in air transport in the years ahead.

Additionally, a bilateral meeting was held with Chems Chkioua Director General of the French Civil Aviation Authority, during which both sides emphasised the importance of strengthening UAE–France cooperation in aviation, sharing expertise and best practices, and reinforcing the strong friendship and collaborative ties between the two countries in the civil aviation sector.