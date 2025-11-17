Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed tours several pavilions at Dubai Airshow 2025

DUBAI, 17th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has toured several pavilions at Dubai Airshow 2025, taking place at Dubai World Central until 21 November 2025.

During the visit, H.H. Sheikh Khaled reviewed the latest innovations and advanced technologies in the aviation, space and defence sectors, including unmanned aircraft systems, smart defence solutions and innovative technologies supporting advanced air operations, along with initiatives and innovations aimed at reinforcing sustainable practices in the aviation industry.

Sheikh Khaled also met with several chief executives of major exhibiting companies and was briefed on the key trends and innovations showcased by these companies, as well as their future projects aimed at advancing the aviation, space and defence sectors.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled reaffirmed that the innovative solutions presented at this year’s Dubai Airshow in the fields of unmanned aircraft systems and smart defence capabilities reflect the rapid development taking place in the aviation and space sectors.

He highlighted the importance of adopting advanced technologies that enhance operational efficiency and strengthen the future readiness of these vital industries.

He also emphasised the significance of Dubai Airshow as an international platform bringing together leading specialised companies, experts and decision-makers from around the world.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled noted that this global event further reinforces the UAE as a key hub for innovation in the aviation, space and defence sectors, and helps broaden horizons for regional and international cooperation and strategic partnerships.

He was accompanied during the tour by H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan;

Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court; Faisal Abdulaziz Al Bannai, Adviser to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs and Secretary-General of the Advanced Technology Research Council; Staff Lieutenant General Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces; Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Office of the Crown Prince; Staff Major General Rashid Mohammed Al Shamsi, Commander of the UAE Air Force and Air Defence; and Staff Major General Mubarak Saeed Ghafan Al Jabri, Assistant Minister of State for Digital Transformation, Technology and Artificial Intelligence at the Ministry of Defence and Executive Director of the Military Committee of Dubai Airshow, along with a number of senior officials and officers of the UAE Armed Forces.