EMSTEEL signs AED135 million agreement to upgrade production capabilities

ABU DHABI, 17th November, 2025 (WAM) -- EMSTEEL Group marked a strong opening at Fastmarkets’ Middle East Iron & Steel Conference 2025 with a keynote address by Eng. Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, Group CEO of EMSTEEL, who called for collective industry action to strengthen competitiveness, navigate global trade challenges and accelerate decarbonisation across the steel value chain. As the UAE strengthens its position as a global hub for low-carbon industrial development, Al Remeithi emphasised the importance of regional collaboration to advance sustainable and competitive growth.

“Middle East Iron & Steel has long been a cornerstone event for our industry,” Al Remeithi said. “Transforming Tomorrow Together” reflects our shared responsibility to build a stronger and more sustainable foundation for future growth. The UAE continues to demonstrate strong market performance, with nearly seven percent expected steel demand growth and a significant rise in rebar consumption. However, global oversupply, rising imports and unfair trade practices continue to pose real challenges. Local manufacturers must continue leading with quality, innovation and responsible production to remain competitive in a rapidly evolving global landscape. At EMSTEEL, we are advancing this transformation through clean energy integration, efficiency excellence, advanced technologies and measurable sustainability under our TrueGreen identity.”

Recognised as a national industrial champion, EMSTEEL continues to support the UAE’s industrial strategy through its commitment to sustainability, economic localisation and innovation, reinforcing the nation’s ambition to build a globally competitive low-carbon manufacturing sector.

During the conference, EMSTEEL formalised three new agreements and Memoranda of Understanding with leading international and regional partners to support downstream development and long-term industrial competitiveness. The agreements underscore EMSTEEL’s commitment to strengthening regional industrial capabilities and reinforcing the UAE’s position as a hub for responsible and competitive manufacturing.

The first agreement, valued at AED 135 million, was signed with Primetals Technologies to install a new wire rod outlet and upgrade mill facilities at EMSTEEL’s Abu Dhabi plant under its Asset Enhancement Programme. The upgrades—featuring advanced technologies such as the eDrive Morgan No-Twist Mill and Stelmor Cooling Conveyor—will expand EMSTEEL’s product range, improve quality, and enable the production of higher-grade materials.

The second agreement, signed with Bekaert, will support downstream development and grade innovation for low CO₂ wire rod, advancing joint objectives in research, product innovation and market development. A third agreement was formalised with the Suez Canal Investment Company (SCCI), the commercial arm of the Suez Canal Authority, for the supply of sheet pile products supporting major infrastructure developments across the Suez Canal Zone.

EMSTEEL’s leadership at the conference builds on its long-standing record of pioneering industrial decarbonisation and advancing responsible manufacturing. The Group’s achievements, recognised by ResponsibleSteel, the World Steel Association and the World Economic Forum, reaffirm its position as a national and regional leader driving the transition toward a low-carbon and globally competitive industrial future.

As the Regional Host Sponsor of the Fastmarkets Middle East Iron & Steel Conference 2025 for the second consecutive year, EMSTEEL’s leadership is participating in strategic panels and dialogues throughout the three-day event held from 17 to 19 November in Dubai. The conference convenes more than 1,300 senior executives, policymakers and technical experts to discuss global market trends, supply-chain resilience, decarbonisation pathways and the future of low-carbon steelmaking.