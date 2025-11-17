Abu Dhabi Infrastructure Summit begins in Ankara

ANKARA, 17th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Infrastructure Summit opened today in the Turkish capital, Ankara. The event is organised by the Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre (ADPIC), in partnership with the Department of Municipalities and Transport, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, and the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, alongside leading Turkish engineering and contracting firms. The roadshow aims to highlight opportunities for cooperation and to build long-term partnerships in housing, infrastructure and urban development sectors.

A delegation from Abu Dhabi, headed by Eng. Maisara Mahmoud Salim Eid, Director-General of ADPIC, is taking part in the programme in Türkiye. The delegation includes senior government officials, sector leaders, and representatives from major Abu Dhabi real estate developers, including Lead Development, Aldar Properties, Modon, Bloom, and Gridora.

In his keynote address, Eng. Maisara Mahmoud said the delegation’s presence in Ankara reflects the shared conviction of Abu Dhabi and Türkiye that infrastructure is not merely an engineering or construction endeavour, but a civilisational approach to shaping a common future, strengthening cooperation and creating new development opportunities.

He noted that Abu Dhabi’s leadership prioritises openness, international partnership and knowledge exchange with leading global contractors, adding that Türkiye is a partner with deep expertise in the field.

He stressed that Abu Dhabi views infrastructure as a driver of identity, culture and belonging, aligned with the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 Strategy commitments. He added that public-private partnerships lie at the heart of this strategic vision, which aligns with the strong capabilities of Turkish engineering firms and contractors who are well-placed to contribute to Abu Dhabi’s future housing, cultural and infrastructure projects.

He revealed that ADPIC is currently implementing more than 600 projects worth over $55 billion, covering housing, transport, education and agricultural assets.

He called for joint investment and the establishment of long-term partnerships based on complementary strengths, mutual benefit and sustainable development.

For his part, Müfit Eren, President of the Turkish Contractors Association, said the meeting with the visiting UAE delegation represents an important opportunity to explore prospects for cooperation, review regulatory frameworks and Abu Dhabi’s investment climate, and strengthen economic partnerships while opening new avenues for joint work.

He noted that Turkish contractors have to date carried out around 13,000 projects in 137 countries, with a total value approaching $547 billion, underscoring Türkiye’s position as one of the world’s leading powers in the construction sector.

In the Middle East, he said Turkish companies have implemented approximately 2,400 projects worth $139 billion, including 150 projects in the UAE with a value of $19 billion. These have included tourism and residential facilities, community centres, roads, bridges and tunnels, as well as airports, metro stations, infrastructure developments, power plants and water treatment projects.