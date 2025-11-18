UAE President welcomes President of Republic of Korea in official reception ceremony

ABU DHABI, 18th November, 2025 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today welcomed His Excellency Lee Jae-myung, President of the Republic of Korea, on a state visit to the UAE.

An official reception ceremony was held for His Excellency upon his arrival at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed accompanied the Korean President to the dais of honour, where the national anthems of both countries were played, a 21-gun salute was fired, and an honour guard lined up to pay tribute to the distinguished guest.

As the Korean President’s motorcade entered the palace courtyard, the UAE Air Force aerobatic display team, Al Fursan, performed a flypast above Qasr Al Watan, trailing smoke in the colours of the Korean flag.

To mark the occasion, Emirati folk groups performed traditional songs and dances alongside displays of horse and camel parades in a warm welcome to the Korean President. Groups of children lined the route, waving the flags of both nations as a gesture of welcome.

His Excellency Lee Jae-myung was received by Sheikhs, ministers, and senior officials, including His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs,; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President.