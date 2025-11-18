Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club organises UAE Formula 4 Powerboat Championship

ABU DHABI, 18th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club has announced that it will organise the second round of the UAE Formula 4 Powerboat Championship, with both local and international participants set to compete.

In a statement on Tuesday, the club confirmed that the championship will be held on Abu Dhabi Corniche on Saturday and Sunday, under the supervision of the UAE Marine Sports Federation and the follow-up of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

Competitors from the UAE, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Sudan, Italy and Norway are expected to take part.

More than 10 boats will line up for official practice and qualifying sessions on Saturday, ahead of the main race and the awarding of winners on Sunday.

The club said preparations are underway in line with international standards, using the latest tracking, safety and officiating systems to ensure the event reflects Abu Dhabi’s strong record in hosting major championships.

Thani Al Qemzi, Executive Director of Team Abu Dhabi and Modern Marine Sports, said that launching the Formula 4 Championship reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for modern powerboat racing and highlights the UAE’s capability in leading the marine sports scene regionally and internationally.

He added that holding the event over two days gives competitors an opportunity to perform at their best and allows spectators to follow world-class racing action.