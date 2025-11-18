Jewellery & Watch Show 2025 concludes with strong international participation

ABU DHABI, 18th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The 32nd edition of the Jewellery & Watch Show (JWS), organised by RX, today wrapped up following five days of dazzling displays, high fashion designs, craftsmanship and important networking opportunities for exhibitors, designers and attendees alike.

This year’s show welcomed over 6,500 visitors, reinforcing JWS’s position as one of the region’s most important jewellery and watch events.

Featuring over 120 brands from 20 countries, such as the UAE, Bahrain, Italy, Brazil, China, Lebanon, Hongkong, Thailand, Türkiye, Kuwait, Singapore, and India, among others, JWS continues to attract international participants and audiences.

Highlights of the event included the launch of Sustainable Jewellery Gallery, an innovative platform that celebrates responsible sourcing and eco-conscious design; a Luxury Raffle Draw; and the introduction of a new ‘Emirates Souvenirs’ category at this year’s Ebdaa Awards – awarding pieces that speak to its cultural heritage.

Popular returning highlights such as the International Design Gallery and Emirati Design Gallery attracted both collectors and aficionados with their showcases of outstanding innovation from new and established craftspeople.

May Ismail, Event Director for RX-ME, said, “We couldn’t be happier with the success of JWS 2025. The enthusiasm by exhibitors, the interest and engagement from visitors and the high level of craftsmanship on display demonstrate the dynamism and maturity of the jewellery and watch industry in this region.”