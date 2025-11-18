Pakistan records PKR1.37 trillion drop in public debt

ISLAMABAD, 18th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Pakistan’s total public debt fell to PKR79,146 billion in September 2025 from PKR80,518 billion in June 2025, marking a decline of more than PKR1,371 billion.

According to the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), Khurram Shahzad, Adviser to the Minister for Finance, said in a post on X that this marks Pakistan’s first quarterly decline in public debt since December 2019 and the largest quarterly reduction in both absolute value and percentage terms.

He attributed the improvement to disciplined fiscal management and the strategic deployment of surplus funds for the early retirement of costly debt. This approach, he noted, is expected to lower future borrowing needs, reduce refinancing and rollover risks, and reinforce medium-term financial stability.