NAMA launches agribusiness project for 900 women in Malawi

SHARJAH, 18th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Nama Women Advancement (NAMA) has announced the launch of the “Nthanda Women Mushrooms Project" in Lilongwe, Malawi. Running from 2025 to 2028, this three-year initiative will empower 900 women with technical, financial, and entrepreneurial skills in mushroom cultivation.

The initiative aims to enhance women’s economic and social standing and contribute to the achievement of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The project is implemented in partnership with Zayane Creations Trust and will establish 45 women-led agricultural enterprises, with 15 per year, each comprising 20 women. The initiative is projected to benefit 4,500 individuals indirectly, based on an average household size of five.

The project also includes the creation of five rural business centres to stimulate local economic growth and focuses on strengthening women’s agricultural products, improving market linkages, and promoting sustainable practices through comprehensive training in business planning, financial management, marketing, and market research.

This initiative directly addresses the economic and social challenges faced by rural women in Malawi, where 84 percent of the population relies on agriculture and over half live in poverty. Women in these communities often have limited decision-making power and constrained access to education and economic opportunities.

Mariam Al Hammadi, Director-General of NAMA, stated that the initiative aligns with Sharjah’s vision and the directives of H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Sharjah Family and Community Council, to empower women globally, particularly in rural areas facing economic and social challenges.

“Our strategy to improve the lives of women in disadvantaged communities focuses on sustainable development and investing in local potential. Through years of experience, we’ve seen that long-term commitment delivers more lasting impact than short-term solutions. Our role is to create environments that help women approach challenges differently and access real opportunities using their own skills, knowledge, and experience,” she said.

The project is designed to deliver immediate and lasting results by empowering female-led enterprises and markets. Key outcomes include strengthening their bargaining power in the marketplace, increasing household income through improved production and market access, and promoting environmental sustainability by reducing water use with drought-resilient irrigation for mushroom cultivation.

The initiative will also support new agricultural value chains through innovations in processing and marketing, while generating local employment opportunities through greenhouse construction and the expansion of rural growth centres.

The partnership with Zayane Creations Trust aligns with NAMA’s strategic goal of strengthening women's roles globally. This collaboration is focused on fostering economic empowerment, enhancing women's influence within their families, and providing comprehensive support to establish and sustain profitable agribusinesses. By successfully integrating women into formal market systems, the project ensures a pathway to continuous income generation and future enterprise growth.

This initiative also reflects NAMA’s deep commitment to sustainable community development through targeted rural investment and is designed as a scalable model, where its success in Lilongwe will serve as a replicable blueprint for similar transformative initiatives.