Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award Pavilion promotes sustainability at Sheikh Zayed Festival

ABU DHABI, 18th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award Pavilion continues its prominent presence at the Sheikh Zayed Festival 2025-2026, attracting large numbers of visitors and participants from across the country.

The pavilion offers a rich programme of educational and entertainment activities promoting sustainable farming practices and showcasing local Emirati produce, in line with national efforts to strengthen food security and drive agricultural innovation.

The award aims to support the development of the UAE’s agricultural sector by supporting farmers, livestock breeders and honey producers, and encouraging the adoption of advanced farming techniques and smart technologies to boost local production and ensure long-term resource sustainability in line with the UAE strategy to achieve national food security.

The fourth edition includes 77 competitions covering a wide range of agriculture- and food-related fields. The contests target farmers, breeders and honey producers, and — for the first time — a dedicated youth category.

The competitions span areas such as Best Local Food Product, evaluated on manufacturing quality, packaging and marketing; Best Youth Agricultural Project, highlighting innovative youth initiatives; and Best Packaging Design, recognising creativity in product presentation.

Other categories include Best Awareness and Promotional Content, encouraging the production of media materials aimed at increasing community understanding of agriculture. Children’s competitions are also featured, designed to introduce young participants to agricultural concepts through hands-on activities.

The pavilion organises competitions for preparing traditional Emirati dishes and desserts, reflecting the diversity of local cuisine.

Workshops and on-site consultations provide a platform for farmers and experts to exchange knowledge on smart agriculture, sustainable water management, and enhanced plant and animal production. A selection of local agricultural and food products is also on display, promoting the quality and competitiveness of Emirati goods and supporting emerging national enterprises.

The award reflects the UAE’s broader strategy to advance the agricultural sector and reinforce its role in the national economy and food security by fostering innovation and supporting national talent in sustainable food production.