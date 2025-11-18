Rulers of Emirates congratulate King of Morocco on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, 18th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have sent congratulatory messages to King Mohammed VI of Morocco on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

The messages were sent by Their Highnesses the Rulers, Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi of Sharjah, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla of Umm Al Qaiwain, and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah.

Their Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers sent similar messages congratulating King Mohammed VI.