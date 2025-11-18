flydubai signs agreement for 150 A321neo aircraft

DUBAI, 18th November, 2025 (WAM) -- flydubai has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Airbus for 150 A321neo aircraft, making the airline a new Airbus customer.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of flydubai, signed the MoU agreement with Christian Scherer, CEO Commercial Aircraft at Airbus, in the presence of Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, during the second day of the Dubai Airshow 2025.

“This new agreement is not only about adding aircraft. It supports the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, and aligns with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33,” said H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

He added, “The A321neos will support the next phase of our network development and enable us to meet rising demand across our markets. We look forward to establishing a strong and enduring partnership between flydubai and Airbus.”

“We welcome flydubai, one of the Middle East’s most ambitious and fast-growing carriers, as a new Airbus customer,” said Christian Scherer, CEO Commercial Aircraft at Airbus. “The decision to invest in and introduce the A321neo into its fleet is another endorsement of the added value Airbus brings in terms of range, efficiency and passenger comfort.”

The A321neo is part of the A320neo Family, incorporating the latest technologies, including new generation engines, Sharklets and cabin efficiency enablers, which together deliver more than 20 percent fuel savings and CO₂ reduction compared to previous generation single-aisle aircraft.