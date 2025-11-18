Sustainable debt issuance in MENA, emerging APAC markets triples to $94 billion: Report

DUBAI, 18th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), with BloombergNEF as a knowledge partner, on Tuesday released a report showing that labelled sustainable debt issued across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and emerging Asia-Pacific (APAC) markets has tripled since 2020 to US$94 billion, growing at a faster pace than in advanced APAC economies.

The report, "Scaling Sustainable Debt in Emerging Markets," found that 52 percent comes from the green debt market, mainly driven by major energy infrastructure financing.

The United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia account for 74 percent of MENA’s issuance since 2023. Meanwhile, 36 percent of labelled sustainable bonds have financed renewable energy projects, representing the greatest share.

The report presents key research findings, exploring the potential of labelled debt (including green, blue, social, and sustainability-linked bonds) for facilitating sustainable development in emerging markets.

The report found that the labelled sustainable debt markets across the MENA and APAC have significant room to grow, with many issuers and borrowers financing sustainable projects with unlabelled instruments.

Avenues for growth include government support to provide guidance that can ease the challenges faced by issuers when they go to market, encouraging greater corporate issuance, and expanding past the green label and typical structures.

The report also featured three case studies showcasing innovation in sustainable finance beyond conventional labels, tenors, and structures: a blue bond from DP World, a sustainability-linked loan bond from Emirates NDB, and a long-tenor green bond and loan from MTR Corporation Limited.

Regulators in both MENA and emerging APAC are increasingly encouraging the development of transition and social finance frameworks, stronger disclosure standards, and innovation in sustainable instruments.

In the UAE, the government has sought to diversify the energy mix, reduce carbon emissions, and position the nation as a regional hub for green and transition finance through policies such as the UAE Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050. These initiatives have provided significant opportunities to invest in sustainable infrastructure and low-carbon projects.

In line with these efforts, the UAE Sustainable Finance Working Group, of which the DFSA is a founding member, has recently issued draft principles for climate transition planning, designed to help financial institutions develop credible, transparent, and effective transition plans.

Mark Steward, Chief Executive of the DFSA, said, “This research provides valuable insight into how sustainable debt is evolving across the MENA and emerging APAC regions. The US$94 billion issuance record in 2024 reflects growing investor confidence and the resilience of our markets. Our focus remains on supporting all forms of sustainable and transition finance to ensure that the market within the DIFC, UAE, and across the region remains robust and credible for the long term.”

Eddie Yue, Chief Executive of the HKMA, said, “Sustainable debt is a promising tool for bridging the multi-trillion-dollar climate financing gap in emerging markets. Through this joint research, we aim to explore solutions to remove the barriers faced by issuers and identify opportunities for growth.

"As Asia’s leading sustainable finance hub that arranges 45 percent of the region’s international green bond issuances in 2024, Hong Kong is committed to leveraging our infrastructure and know-how to support emerging markets in reaching their sustainable development goals.”

Jon Moore, Chief Executive of BloombergNEF, said, “Sustainable debt helps build trust and transparency in the financial market. The effort by HKMA and DFSA to drive the development of sustainable debt markets provides valuable support to scale up finance and investment for the energy transition. We hope this report and our industry-leading insights can help regulators and market participants navigate this transition and capture opportunities that advance global sustainability objectives.”

The insights from the report will be discussed during the DFSA–HKMA Joint Climate Finance Conference on 26th November 2025 in Dubai, themed “Transforming Tomorrow: Harnessing Green Finance for Sustainability.

The event will gather policymakers, industry leaders, and investors from across Asia and the Middle East to explore how innovation, resilience, and cross-border collaboration can strengthen sustainable finance.