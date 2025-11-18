Sharjah Executive Council approves support for eligible citizens

SHARJAH, 18th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), chaired the council’s meeting held on Tuesday morning at the Ruler’s Office, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Vice Chairman of SEC.

During the session, the SEC discussed several topics on the agenda related to monitoring the performance of government departments and authorities, as well as reviewing the progress of development projects across the Emirate. These efforts aim to enhance the well-being of community members and ensure a dignified standard of living.

In implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the council issued a resolution approving additional specialised supportive assistance in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The decision aims to strengthen the social and economic stability of Emirati families, provide care and support for senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and bedridden individuals, and empower beneficiaries to manage their living needs effectively and independently.

The resolution outlines the categories of eligible citizens in the Emirate of Sharjah, including heads of households, senior citizens who are bedridden, persons with disabilities who are bedridden, and dependent senior citizens. It also sets out a number of legal provisions relating to the value of the assistance, the general and specific conditions, executive decisions, cancellation clauses, and the procedures for enforcement and publication.

The council approved a draft law repealing certain provisions of Law No. (11) of 2017 regarding the regulation of the Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA).

SEC directed that the draft law be referred to the Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) to complete its legislative process.