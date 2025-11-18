Nominations for Stevie Awards Middle East & North Africa open today

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 18th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards have announced the opening of entries for the 7th edition 2026, effective today until 21st January 2026.

The award organisers stated that all technical and managerial preparations have been completed to receive nominations in both Arabic and English to compete for the Gold, Silver, or Bronze awards.

The award, which is sponsored by Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, includes more than 150 categories.

The award targets all the governmental and private institutions, as well as individuals, across 18 countries: Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Tunisia, Türkiye, the United Arab Emirates, and Yemen. Candidates may register for more than one category.

The organisers stated that all eligible entries will be assessed by specialised judging panels according to the highest international standards, immediately after the closing date, from 21st January to 16th April, 2026.

Winners will be honoured at the awards ceremony, which will be held on 14th May 2026 at the Intercontinental Hotel in Istanbul, Türkiye.

Organisers noted that this edition of the award will introduce new categories, including Innovation in Artificial Intelligence, which recognises the achievements of individuals and organisations in the AI field. It will also include Awards for Innovators in the Public Sector, which honor innovation and excellence in government work and public services. New categories have also been added to sustainability, marketing, human resources, and excellence across various business sectors in the region.

They added that the award’s website and entry registration system now have a new look that makes the process easier for participants and offers a more efficient and seamless experience. The new registration system supports more than 30 languages with automatic translation during judging, and it also provides new payment options to facilitate the participation from around the world.

Registeration and the award manual are available on the website: https://MENA.StevieAwards.com.