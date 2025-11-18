UAE, global experts share future foresight at Dubai Future Forum 2025

DUBAI, 18th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Speakers on the opening day of the Dubai Future Forum 2025 said that future foresight grounded in data, human expertise and smart technologies is now essential to shaping policies that sustain growth, development and innovation.

Khalfan Juma Belhoul, CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation, delivered the opening keynote, noting the world is moving toward an era of “super foresight” by combining human intelligence with advanced AI. He said Dubai is well positioned for this transition through global partnerships and long-term planning.

Belhoul highlighted several trends anticipated in last year's Forum that have since materialised, including shifts in global policymaking away from GDP-only indicators, a doubling of global solar energy capacity, renewed lunar exploration, the growth of genome banks, expanded off-campus learning, advances in wearable technologies, and the emergence of AI personas in senior advisory roles.

He outlined three rising foresight trends: the growing value of focus as a strategic resource, the increased ability of experts to translate data into practical solutions, and the emergence of AI assistants as companions that complement human interaction. He urged participants to embrace super foresight to meet the aspirations of individuals and societies, adding that “the future belongs to those who ask the most important questions”.

In a keynote session on rebuilding balanced and sustainable societies, Brandon Duharty of Inside Out and Dr Alaa Murabit of 500 Global said future-ready communities require strategic decisions, investment in new value chains and systems that are equitable and regenerative. Duharty said future generations will excel in foresight due to their mastery of technology and predicted sustainable solutions in education, food, agriculture and fashion will shape the near future. Dr Murabit said ethical development financing and technology that supports inclusive access to capital will be central to development over the next decade.

A session titled “Are We Failing the Future with Today’s Decisions?” brought together Lucie Berger, EU Ambassador to the UAE, Dr Cécile Aptel of UNICEF, and Virginia Dawson of the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat. Berger said future policies will prioritise intergenerational justice, while Dr Aptel highlighted the need to equip youth with foresight skills. Dawson underlined the importance of cooperation between generations when shaping shared futures.

In another session, Abdulla Al Mandous, President of the World Meteorological Organization and Director-General of the UAE’s National Centre of Meteorology, reviewed the Emirates Polar Programme’s progress and future plans. He said the UAE aims to strengthen its contribution to international polar research through additional MOUs, expanded field missions, capacity-building initiatives, and plans for a UAE base in Antarctica and a dedicated research vessel.

Anand Varma of WonderLab at National Geographic said humanity’s future depends on restoring its relationship with nature. In a talk titled “How Curiosity Rewrites Our Relationship with the Earth”, he stressed the role of scientific curiosity in encouraging younger generations to protect natural resources and build a sustainable future.