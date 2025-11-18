President of Republic of Korea visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 18th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Lee Jae-myung, President of the Republic of Korea, has visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, accompanied by his wife, First Lady Kim Hea Kyung; Khaldoun Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority, and head of the honourary mission accompanying the visiting President; Abdulla Saif Al Nuaimi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Korea; along with a number of Korean ministers and senior officials.

The Korean President and his delegation were welcomed by Dr. Yousif Abdallah Alobaidli, Director-General of Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre, who guided them on a tour of the mosque’s halls and courtyards. Dr. Alobaidli briefed the delegation on the mosque’s history and its cultural message promoting coexistence, tolerance, and openness, values inspired by the legacy of the UAE’s Founding Father.

He also highlighted the centre’s role in fostering cross-cultural dialogue and enhancing understanding between civilizations worldwide.

Cultural tour specialist Fatima bint Hashim provided an overview of the mosque’s exquisite artistic and architectural features in Korean, showcasing the finest examples of Islamic art and design through the ages. The tour illustrated how diverse architectural styles harmoniously blend within the mosque’s structure, reflecting the beauty of cultural unity and creativity.

The Korean President and his delegation also visited the mausoleum of the late Sheikh Zayed, recalling his wisdom and vision of peace that continue to shape the UAE’s culture of tolerance and coexistence.

The guest was presented with a commemorative gift reflecting the mosque’s artistic beauty along with a copy of “Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque: Lights of Peace”, a publication that showcases the mosque’s distinctive architectural style and takes readers on a visual journey through its artistic and engineering splendour, featuring award-winning photographs from the “Spaces of Light” competition.