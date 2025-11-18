MoEI, Dubai Ports Authority celebrate seafarers as part of ‘Connect with Your Family’ initiative

DUBAI, 18th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI), in cooperation with Dubai Ports Authority under the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation, organised a community event to honour seafarers as part of the ‘Connect with Your Family’ initiative.

This humanitarian gesture expresses gratitude and appreciation for seafarers, who form the backbone of global maritime trade and whose sacrifices help ensure the continuity of international supply chains.

The ‘Connect with Your Family’ initiative aims to enable seafarers to communicate with their families and loved ones while they are in Dubai’s ports, easing the challenges of staying in touch with their families back home and strengthening family bonds and reassurance during their long periods of work at sea.

The event also included the distribution of appreciation gifts to participating seafarers, in recognition of their dedication and continuous efforts in serving the maritime sector.

On this occasion, Hessa Al Malek, Advisor to the Minister for Maritime Transport Affairs at MoEI, said, “This initiative reflects the UAE’s commitment to easing the lives of seafarers in appreciation of the economic and humanitarian roles they play. Through the ‘Connect with Your Family’ initiative, the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure has sought to highlight the human and professional value of seafarers, and to introduce initiatives that enhance their quality of life and make them feel appreciated for their daily contributions to the prosperity of both the national and global economies.”

She added, “Our constructive cooperation with DP World and the Dubai Ports Authority in organising this event reflects the UAE’s vision for developing a more flexible and innovative maritime sector, and for strengthening its position as a global maritime hub that adopts best practices and is built on effective partnerships that support the sustainability of this vital sector."

For his part, Captain Ibrahim Al Balooshi, CEO of the Dubai Ports Authority, affirmed that organising this event reflects the wise leadership’s approach in supporting the human element in the maritime sector. He said, “Seafarers are the true heroes behind global trade. Their dedication, patience, and sacrifices deserve our utmost appreciation. This initiative is a message of gratitude that reminds them that they are an essential part of the ports’ family in the UAE.”

He added, “We are proud to contribute to this initiative, which reflects the UAE’s commitment to supporting maritime personnel and enhancing the human and social aspect of workers in this vital sector, in line with the country’s vision to strengthen its position as a global maritime destination that embraces sustainability and social responsibility.”

Dubai Ports Authority worked to provide all necessary facilities for the entry of organising teams into the ports and to ensure the smooth execution of the event.

This event comes as part of the UAE’s ongoing efforts to reinforce its position as a global maritime hub that combines operational efficiency with a humanitarian vision. It affirms that the success of the maritime sector is built on the integration of efforts between national institutions and those working in the field—foremost among them the seafarers, who constitute the fundamental pillar of international trade.