EtihadWE transitions to Esri Utility Network

DUBAI, 18th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE) has announced its transition to the modern Esri Utility Network, becoming the first utility in the UAE and the wider region to adopt this fully integrated system for modelling and managing electricity and water networks.

This strategic shift marks a major step in the company’s ongoing digital transformation journey and reinforces its position as a national leader in adopting global best practices in utility management and critical infrastructure services.

The project introduces an advanced modelling framework within a unified digital environment that enables engineers and designers to manage utility networks with greater efficiency.

Built on a consolidated geospatial database within the Geographic Information System (GIS), the new system allows for real-time data integration and analysis, helping reduce operational risks, improve design and planning accuracy, and support better decision-making through standardised, repeatable engineering processes.

Yousif Ahmed Al Ali, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Water and Electricity, said, "This transition represents a significant milestone in EtihadWE’s digital transformation journey and reflects our commitment to continuous innovation in the management of critical infrastructure."

Al Ali added that building a smart digital model of the water and electricity networks will enable more precise resource management, ensure more reliable service delivery, and pave the way for the use of artificial intelligence in geospatial analytics, enhancing resource sustainability and supporting the nation’s direction toward smart cities and a knowledge-driven economy.

For his part, Abdulla Al Khemeiri, Chief Operating Officer, affirmed that the transition to the modern utility network modelling system underscores EtihadWE’s ongoing commitment to operational excellence, digital integration, and delivering reliable, efficient services across the Northern Emirates.

He explained that the new system represents a strategic transformation in operational management by providing a unified and accurate view of the water and electricity networks through an integrated digital platform. This enhances planning efficiency, strengthens predictive maintenance capabilities, improves response speed and contributes to faster decision-making, while reducing human error through automated field-update workflows directly linked to core operational systems.

Al Khemeiri noted that this level of integration is a foundational step toward an advanced, interconnected, and sustainable digital infrastructure—one that enhances flexibility, transparency, and service excellence, with a strong focus on elevating the customer experience.

Esri Utility Network is one of Esri’s leading global GIS solutions, enabling seamless connectivity between network components including stations, assets, and operational elements. It also offers advanced integration with enterprise SAP systems, enhancing asset management efficiency and operational planning capabilities.