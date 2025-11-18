NYU Abu Dhabi signs MoU with UAE Cyber Security Council

ABU DHABI, 18th November, 2025 (WAM) -- NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the UAE Cyber Security Council (CSC) aimed at strengthening cybersecurity research, education, and innovation.

The agreement focuses on advancing cybersecurity research, education, and training through the exchange of educational materials and the joint organisation of workshops, conferences, and educational visits for students, faculty, and researchers.

Participants will work with industry experts through CYBERE71, gaining practical training on how to build and operate cybersecurity-focused startups.

The partnership will leverage shared expertise to develop joint research projects, contribute to national cybersecurity policy, and build a strong talent pipeline equipped to address emerging challenges. Together, NYUAD and the Council aim to strengthen national capabilities, drive innovation in security solutions, and nurture a sustainable ecosystem of skilled cybersecurity professionals.

NYUAD Provost Arlie Petters said, “Cybersecurity plays a critical role in supporting the resilience of our digital infrastructure and economy. This collaboration with the UAE Cyber Security Council reinforces NYUAD’s commitment to advancing research and education in a field that is vital to the UAE’s long-term development. Together, we aim to equip future professionals with the knowledge and skills to contribute meaningfully to the nation’s cybersecurity capabilities.”

NYUAD and the Council have been engaged in active discussions to advance cybersecurity-related initiatives. This formal partnership will support the development of skilled professionals and researchers equipped to address emerging challenges in the field.

The collaboration is being led by NYUAD’s Office of Research Translation and Entrepreneurship, in partnership with Professor Ozgur Sinanoglu, director of the Center for Cyber Security and professor of Computer Engineering.

Dr. Mohamed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity for the UAE Government, affirmed, "This collaboration comes as part of the ongoing efforts by various state institutions to enhance cyber resilience and promote cybersecurity awareness through supporting training and education initiatives, particularly at the university level. It also aims to prepare young professionals in the field of cybersecurity by integrating theoretical knowledge with practical experience through hands-on training and realistic simulations of emerging cyber threats. This approach enables students to understand how to respond to real-world threats and contributes to developing leading and future national talents in cybersecurity. Such efforts ensure the UAE’s continued leadership in this vital domain by fostering education and innovation in digital fields.”

The MoU builds on NYUAD’s broader efforts to strengthen partnerships that contribute to the UAE’s national priorities in innovation, digital transformation, and knowledge-based development.