UAE welcomes signing of Doha Framework for Peace between DR Congo, Congo River Alliance

ABU DHABI, 18th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates welcomed the signing of the Doha Framework for Peace between the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and the Congo River Alliance (M23 Movement).

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, commended the diplomatic and intensive efforts undertaken by the State of Qatar in facilitating this agreement, which marks a pivotal milestone in achieving national reconciliation and fulfilling the aspirations of the people of the DRC for security, prosperity, and comprehensive peace.

He further commended the constructive engagement of both parties and their responsiveness to peace efforts, as well as the cooperation of regional and international partners – particularly the United States, the African Union Commission, and the Republic of Togo – in facilitating this agreement.

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan also underscored the framework’s importance in protecting civilians, facilitating the delivery of humanitarian assistance, and ensuring the safe return of displaced persons, which is essential to reinforcing stability in eastern DRC.

Furthermore, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan reaffirmed the UAE’s support for all regional and international efforts aimed at resolving conflicts through peaceful means and strengthening the foundations of security and stability across the African continent and globally.