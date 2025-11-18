Emirates wins ULTRAs ‘Best Airline in the World’ award

DUBAI, 18th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Emirates has been named Best Airline in the World for the eighth consecutive year at the ULTRAs travel awards in Dubai.

Voted by 1.2 million travellers from Ultratravel’s global network, the airline also won Airline with the Best Premium Economy Class, while a Lifetime Achievement Award for Services to Global Aviation was presented to Sir Tim Clark.

Sir Tim Clark, President of Emirates Airline, said, “It is an honour to celebrate our eighth year as best airline in the world at the ULTRAs, and we thank all the travellers who voted for us. At Emirates, we want every customer to fly better, and that is why we continue to invest in the Emirates experience. Whether expanding our global network, upgrading aircraft through a multibillion-dollar retrofit programme, introducing new hospitality training for cabin crew, or adopting technologies that support seamless travel, we keep raising our standards.”

Emirates was recognised for its exceptional customer experience, global network of more than 150 destinations, and fleet comprising Airbus A380s, A350s and Boeing 777s. The airline is widely known for its inflight offering, including regionally inspired gourmet cuisine, award-winning entertainment with 6,500 channels, and premium cabins featuring private suites, onboard lounges and shower spas. Its focus on innovation extends to lounges, airport services, chauffeur drive, digital solutions, sustainability initiatives and specialist training for cabin crew.

The airline also received Airline with the Best Premium Economy Class for its newest cabin, which has earned global praise, including Best Premium Economy by AirlineRatings.com. Emirates remains the only airline in the region to offer Premium Economy, featuring dedicated check-in, cream leather seats with up to 40-inch pitch, calf rests and footrests, enhanced dining with a curated wine list, a 13.3-inch entertainment screen and an intimate cabin layout. The service is available on routes between Dubai and 61 cities.

Sir Tim Clark’s Lifetime Achievement Award recognises more than five decades of contribution to aviation, from the start of his career in 1972 to joining Emirates in 1985 and becoming President in 2003. Under his leadership, Emirates grew from a modest regional operator into one of the world’s largest international carriers. He was also recently honoured with the Distinguished Achievement Award by the Wings Club Foundation.

These accolades add to Emirates’ strong record in 2025, including Best International Airline, Best International First Class and Best International Airline Lounge from the Forbes Travel Guide Verified Air Travel Awards 2025, and Best Long-Haul Airline at The Times and The Sunday Times Travel Awards. The airline also secured regional honours at the World Travel Awards and multiple titles at the Business Traveller Middle East Awards. Emirates Skywards was named Best Global Airline Loyalty Program at the International Loyalty Awards 2025 and Middle East's leading airline rewards programme at the World Travel Awards.