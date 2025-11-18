K-Expo strengthens trade, cultural exchange between UAE, Republic of Korea

DUBAI, 18th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Korea Expo UAE (K-Expo) opened yesterday at the Dubai World Trade Centre, organised by the Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA) with the participation of 218 Korean companies specialising in food, beauty care and innovation products, along with 12 Korean government entities.

KOCCA also hosted an interactive Korean experience show at Global Village Dubai, blending entertainment, technology, and cultural exchange.

The event attracted a wide audience interested in discovering Korean culture and modern lifestyle in Republic of Korea.

Youngil Park, Director of the KOCCA UAE Centre, said Dubai is a global hub for capital, technology exchange and international transport, making it an ideal venue to showcase Korean culture to audiences from around the world.

He added that K-Expo UAE was designed as an interactive and experiential cultural platform, allowing visitors to engage with hands-on activities in the Korean beauty pavilion, attend live cooking shows at the Korean food pavilion, and explore exhibitions based on Korean intellectual property content. All these experiences are closely linked to modern lifestyle themes that reflect the essence of contemporary Korean culture.

Rak-Kyun Kim, Head of Global Innovation at KOCCA, highlighted that Global Village is one of Dubai’s leading cultural and tourism destinations. “It is a place where people from around the world come together to exchange experiences and learn about diverse cultures. We found it to be the ideal environment to showcase the convergence between artificial intelligence and content, global capital exchange, and enhanced collaboration between content creators and consumer brands,” he said.

Kim added that K-Expo enables Korean culture enthusiasts in the region to directly explore various aspects of Korea, including digital content, Korean cuisine, beauty care products and lifestyle trends, while also facilitating cultural interaction with the Middle East.

He noted that the event was a comprehensive festival featuring exhibitions, public activities, music performances, and export consultation sessions tailored for companies and the business sector.