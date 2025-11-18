Sharjah Crown Prince receives Sharjah Media Council’s Chairman, members

SHARJAH, 18th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, received H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council (SMC), along with the Council members. The meeting took place on Tuesday morning at the Ruler’s Office.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan commended the Sharjah Media Council’s efforts to advance the media sector in the emirate in line with the directives and vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

The Sharjah Crown Prince praised SMC’s continuous work to elevate the emirate’s media landscape and strengthen its presence locally and globally, affirming that coordinated efforts and unified vision among various entities are key to presenting a leading media model that reflects Sharjah’s identity and cultural mission.

The meeting discussed several topics related to the media sector in the emirate, including ways to enhance media efforts and continuous achievements, as well as development proposals that support integration between media entities, exchange of expertise, and the reinforcement of communication identity.

The Crown Prince was briefed on the work of the Sharjah Media Council and the entities operating under it. He reviewed the legislative framework, services provided to media activities, and the types of filming permits issued by the Council, in addition to the Council’s cooperation with federal and local authorities to deliver distinguished and efficient services.

The Crown Prince was briefed on future plans designed to enhance media content and provide the best possible experience for viewers, listeners, and followers through a varied lineup of programming cycles.

He also reviewed the performance of various media channels and digital platforms in the emirate and was briefed on technical initiatives designed to improve production quality, develop broadcasting mechanisms, and expand the reach of television channels in line with the rapid evolution of the media sector.

The Crown Prince was further briefed on efforts to enhance the emirate’s media image, develop media messaging, strengthen government communication, and address key challenges and opportunities.

These efforts aim to unify media messages and coordinate coverage to ensure the delivery of professional content that reflects Sharjah’s vision and approach, in addition to organising events and initiatives that highlight the emirate’s achievements in various fields.

The meeting also discussed updates on ongoing projects and continued efforts to attract local and international media companies through a package of facilitations and supportive procedures covering all stages of media and production work.

It also touched on plans to develop infrastructure and services provided to creative institutions, contributing to a fully integrated environment that encourages innovation, content creation, and strengthens Sharjah’s position as an attractive hub for media investments and a leading destination for production.