UAE, Bahrain sign MoU to strengthen cooperation in combating financial crime

MANAMA, 18th November, 2025 (WAM) -- On the sidelines of the 41st Plenary Meeting of the Middle East and North Africa Financial Action Task Force (MENAFATF), the General Secretariat of the UAE National Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism and Financing of Proliferation Committee (NAMLCFTPFC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Bahrain Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing Committee.

The agreement was signed by Hamid AlZaabi, Secretary-General and Vice Chair of the UAE National Committee, and Shaikha May bint Mohamed Al Khalifa, Chief Executive of The Financial Intelligence National Center- Chair of the Bahrain AML/CFT Committee.

Hamid AlZaabi said, “This agreement reflects the shared vision of the UAE and Bahrain to build a more coordinated, resilient, and effective regional response to financial crime. As the UAE and Bahrain prepare to assume the joint Presidency of MENAFATF in 2026, this partnership will play a vital role in strengthening institutional cooperation and advancing the goals of our region’s AML/CFT framework.”

Shaikha May bint Mohammed Al Khalifa commented, “Recognising the importance of strengthening our efforts to combat money laundering and terrorist financing, and of upholding the principles of transparency and integrity through a formal framework for communication and coordination, we believe that this step will reinforce our joint cooperation and enhance our ability to address these challenges more effectively”

The MoU establishes a formal framework for enhanced coordination and cooperation between the UAE and Bahrain in combating money laundering, predicate offences, terrorist financing, and proliferation financing. It aims to deepen operational, technical, and policy collaboration between the two countries, in line with the priorities of the joint UAE–Bahrain MENAFATF Presidency for 2026.

Under the agreement, both parties will work together to exchange knowledge, expertise, and best practices across policy, supervision, and enforcement areas; develop joint training and awareness programmes; and collaborate on regulatory and risk-based supervisory tools aligned with FATF Standards.

The MoU also provides for the sharing of case studies and typologies on cross-border financial crime, joint research and publications, and the establishment of task forces to address emerging risks and strengthen national resilience against illicit financial flows.

The MoU also provides for regular consultations between the two committees to monitor implementation, evaluate progress, and explore new opportunities for cooperation. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to supporting the MENAFATF Secretariat and contributing to the success of the Group’s third round of mutual evaluations.