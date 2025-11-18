President of DR Congo receives Shakhboot bin Nahyan

KINSHASA, 18th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Félix Tshisekedi, President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), received Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, during an official visit to the capital, Kinshasa.

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to President Tshisekedi, along with their wishes of further progress and prosperity for the government and people of the DRC.

For his part, President Tshisekedi conveyed his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, along with his wishes for further development and growth for the leadership, government, and people of the UAE.

President Tshisekedi welcomed the visit of Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan, and discussed ways to enhance cooperation and joint efforts between the UAE and the DRC to achieve the goals of sustainable development for the benefit of both countries and peoples.

Furthermore, the two sides discussed regional developments, including the devastating situation in Sudan. They both affirmed the importance of the Quad, which comprises the UAE, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the United States, and their endeavors to achieve a humanitarian truce.

Moreover, the two sides condemned all violations against civilians and humanitarian personnel, and called for an immediate ceasefire, ensuring the unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid, protecting civilians, and accountability for the crimes committed.