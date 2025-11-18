Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi signs cooperation agreement with Qatar National Archives

ABU DHABI, 18th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi (SUAD) has announced a cooperation agreement with the National Archives of Qatar (NAQ) to deliver a bespoke version of its Professional Certificate in Archives and Records Management.

Aligned with NAQ’s organisational objectives, the programme is designed to strengthen national capacity in safeguarding institutional memory and advancing knowledge sustainability, while contributing to cultural continuity and innovation in line with the latest international practices in documentation preservation.

The signing ceremony took place in Doha at the National Archives of Qatar, in the presence of Dr. Ahmad Abdulla Al-Buenain, Secretary-General of the National Archives of Qatar; and Aisha Khalid Al Saad, Assistant Secretary-General of the National Archive of Qatar; Dr. Bertrand Haan, Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Academic Affairs at Sorbonne Abu Dhabi; Dr. Yann Rodier, Head of the History Department at Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi; Dr Hazza Al Naqbi, Head of Government Archives Section at the National Library and Archives (NLA).

Delivered in Arabic by international experts and practitioners, this intensive six-week training, running from 2nd November 2025 to 11th December 2025, combines theoretical and practical modules on legislation, preservation, digital archiving, and the management of current and semi-current records.

As part of this collaboration, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi is customising the Professional Certificate in Archives and Records Management specifically for the staff of the National Archives of Qatar, in alignment with the archive’s “Ousus” programme, an initiative launched to enhance national expertise in public records management.

The programme aims to preserve Qatar’s institutional memory, strengthen governance, and build a professional framework that supports the sustainability of archival work while unifying national practices within an integrated institutional system that reflects the country’s strategic direction.

Dr. Bertrand Haan said, “This partnership marks another milestone in Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi’s mission to empower professionals in preserving history and safeguarding knowledge for future generations. By customising our professional certificate in Archives and Records Management for the National Archives of Qatar staff, we reinforce our commitment to strengthening regional capacity and advancing the sustainable preservation of national memory and cultural heritage”.

Dr. Ahmad Abdulla Al-Buenain stated, “This partnership with Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi represents an important step towards advancing the archives sector in the country. It is part of the Archives’ ongoing commitment to developing national talent equipped with the knowledge and skills to manage records in accordance with the highest international standards. Managing archives is not merely a technical task, but a national responsibility that contributes to preserving institutional memory and safeguarding documentary heritage, forming a key pillar in achieving sustainable development for institutions.”

Aisha Khalid Al Saad added, “This collaboration enhances the ““Ousus” programme and reflects our commitment to investing in people as the foundation of sustainable progress. In line with Qatar National vision 2030, our partnership with Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi aims to develop national capabilities and nurture a generation equipped to preserve Qatar’s documentary heritage.”

Sorbonne Abu Dhabi’s Professional Certificate in Archives and Records Management, developed in collaboration with the National Archives (UAE), reflects SUAD’s deep regional commitment to professional excellence in documentation and heritage preservation, supporting sustainable knowledge management practices across the region.

This partnership reinforces Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi’s commitment to building knowledge-based societies across the GCC, bridging academic expertise with practical solutions that ensure the long-term preservation of knowledge and cultural heritage.