Ammar bin Humaid opens Ajman Transport Technology Conference & Exhibition 2025

AJMAN, 18th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, today opened the second edition of the Ajman Transport Technology Conference & Exhibition 2025.

The two-day event brings together leading local and international experts, representatives of government and private institutions from the region and beyond, as well as a group of speakers and specialists in transport, modern technologies and sustainability.

The Crown Prince of Ajman affirmed that the conference and exhibition embody the emirate’s vision to build a smarter and more sustainable future transport ecosystem capable of keeping pace with rapid global transformations and enhancing quality of life for all members of society.

He said the development of the transport sector has become a central pillar of the UAE’s comprehensive development model, adding that Ajman is proud to play an active role in shaping this future through initiatives and projects that strengthen innovation and build digital solutions that support the transition towards more efficient and sustainable cities.

He noted that Ajman is moving steadily towards implementing Vision 2030, which places sustainability and innovation at the core of planning and development, in line with the directives of the UAE’s leadership and with the aim of enhancing the emirate’s competitiveness.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid added that the emirate seeks to achieve a major transformation in the transport sector in the coming years by investing in digital infrastructure, adopting modern technologies such as artificial intelligence and intelligent transport systems, and launching initiatives that support sustainable mobility and reduce carbon emissions.

The organisation of the second edition of the event builds on the success of its first edition in 2024 and forms part of the efforts of Ajman Transport Authority to strengthen the emirate’s position as a leading centre for innovation in sustainable and smart transport. It also supports the digital transformation of government services in line with the leadership’s vision and Ajman Vision 2030, which aims to achieve sustainable mobility that meets future aspirations and enhances quality of life.