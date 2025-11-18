Latifa bint Mohammed opens House of Arts at Expo City Dubai

DUBAI, 18th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, attended the official opening of House of Arts at Expo City Dubai.

The event marked a new chapter in Expo City Dubai’s cultural development, inaugurating House of Arts as a new multidisciplinary space dedicated to championing art from UAE and the wider region and making it accessible to all.

Attended by dignitaries, artists and cultural leaders, the opening event took place in the House of Arts’ striking new premises, the award-winning structure formerly known as the Morrocco Pavilion, repurposed and refurnished specifically to host the House of Arts. The building was also recently nominated for the prestigious Aga Khan award and spans seven floors of exhibition, workshop, and programming space.

During her tour of the exhibition halls and galleries of House of Art’s inaugural show, titled ‘Entanglement,’ H.H. Sheikha Latifa viewed a collection of creative works presented by 18 artists from the UAE, the GCC, and across the Arab world. She praised the originality of their ideas and the depth of their perspectives, which reflect their ambition and ability to enrich the local cultural landscape.

H.H. Sheikha Latifa said, “The exhibition highlights the distinct creative voices of its participating artists. Its strength lies in the diversity of perspectives on display that open space for dialogue and build bridges between local, Gulf, and Arab artistic talent. Such exchanges of experience and vision strengthen the country’s artistic movement and help establish a sustainable ecosystem that inspires innovation and supports the growth of cultural and creative industries.”

H.H. Sheikha Latifa also highlighted the strategic partnership between Dubai Culture and Expo City Dubai, noting that it represents a model for cultural integration between institutions. She emphasised that this collaboration reflects a shared commitment to supporting cultural diversity and empowering the creative sector in the emirate.

Celebrating Expo City Dubai’s legacy of bringing the world together, visitors experienced the traditional regional craft of weaving, reimagined in surprising new ways by some of the Gulf’s most talented artists and designers. Over the course of the evening, heritage became a living expression, fibre carried a sense of spirit, each gesture told a story, and tradition evolved into a vision of shared futures.

The opening, attended by a number of dignitaries, marks the continuation of Expo City Dubai’s mission to bring cultures together and introduce visitors to the region’s rich heritage. During the event, guests were introduced to the roots of the traditional Sadu weaving craft, showcased through innovative interpretations by leading Gulf artists and designers whose work reflected exceptional skill and contemporary creative expression.

Across its galleries, the exhibition presents a rich artistic tapestry that reflects the depth of Gulf traditions and creative experiences, offering visitors a contemplative journey through local and regional cultural narratives. The showcase spans artworks inspired by pearl diving and Sadu weaving, reimagined through innovative metal and digital installations, to suspended textiles and sand-based works.

The participating artists introduced distinctive interpretations of Sadu weaving, a craft inscribed on UNESCO’s List of Intangible Cultural Heritage. Their works highlighted intergenerational connections, weaving together ancestral craftsmanship with contemporary expression, shared values, and diverse cultural and personal stories.

House of Arts is part of the strategic partnership between Dubai Culture and Expo City Dubai, reflecting their ongoing collaboration to strengthen Dubai’s position as a global hub for creativity and innovation. The partnership also includes Dhai Dubai, which concludes today, having highlighted some of the leading Emirati artists across three different generations.

As the event drew to a close, Amna Abulhoul, Executive Creative Director of Entertainment and Experiences at Expo City Dubai, said, “Today, as the lights go out at the second edition of Dhai Dubai, we spark a new light at House of Arts, a new home for the region’s artists and creatives to experiment, connect and thrive. Our inaugural exhibition is a celebration of our shared cultural narratives and the unique personal stories that make each of us shine brightly. It breathes new life into ancient traditions and heritage, weaving them alongside contemporary art forms into a vibrant tapestry, to connect generations of dreamers here at the creative heart of Expo City Dubai.”