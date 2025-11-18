AD Ports Group signs agreement with CMA CGM Group to expand terminal at Khalifa Port

ABU DHABI, 18th November, 2025 (WAM) -- AD Ports Group today signed an agreement with France’s CMA CGM Group to expand their joint container terminal at Khalifa Port, less than a year after it opened.

Since its opening in December 2024, CMA Terminals Khalifa Port, owned 70 percent by CMA CGM and 30 percent by AD Ports Group, has recorded strong demand and operational performance. The new expansion plan is valued at AED420 million (US$115 million), with the joint venture partners sharing the costs proportionate to their shareholding.

Scheduled for completion in early 2028, the expansion will increase the terminal’s capacity by 50 percent, from 1.8 million to 2.7 million TEUs, enhancing Khalifa Port’s overall container handling capacity by 9 percent to 10.5 million TEUs annually.

Saif Al Mazrouei, CEO of Ports Cluster, AD Ports Group, said, “We are pleased to sign this agreement with our strategic partner CMA CGM Group to expand our CMA Terminals Khalifa Port container terminal joint venture, which highlights the robust growth we are experiencing amidst Abu Dhabi’s rise as a world trade hub. Under the wise guidance of our leadership in the United Arab Emirates, AD Ports Group remains committed to nurturing strong international cooperations with global leaders such as CMA CGM, delivering value to our customers, supporting the prosperity of the citizens of Abu Dhabi and the UAE, and maximizing benefits for our stakeholders, while further accelerating our global reach and capacity.’’

Christine Cabau, Executive Vice President Operations and Assets, said, “The attractivity and growth of this new facility over the year 2025 has been spectacular. After 10 months of operations, the terminal has already reached full capacity and has led us to the decision of accelerating phase 2 deployment to meet with the demand. This proves the efficiency of Khalifa container terminal, its remarkable location as a multi-regional hub and the dynamism of the economies of UAE and in the close area. As CMA CGM Group, we are very happy with the AD Ports cooperation and will continue to enhance operational productivity and support the commercial growth of our customers in UAE and in the Middle East thanks to this expansion.”

CMA Terminals Khalifa Port is one of three container terminals operated by major international shipping lines at Khalifa Port. The facility opened on the port’s North Quay in December 2024, with two berths totaling 800 metres and a depth of 18.5 metres, equipped to accommodate the world’s largest container ships.

The expansion will extend the quay wall length at the terminal by 50 percent, from 800 meters to 1,200 meters, and expand the yard area by more than 40 percent, from 464,000 m² to 667,000 m². The project will also include upgraded utilities and systems, such as advanced reefer racks to support refrigerated container storage, further strengthening the terminal’s operational efficiency and service capabilities.

The project marked another sign of the deepening cooperation between the two partners and the rapid growth of Khalifa Port, which advanced this year to become the 39th largest container port in the prestigious Lloyd’s List of Top 100 World Ports. The Group first entered the Lloyds ranking table at 95th place in 2019.

In Q3 2025, AD Ports Group reported that quarterly container throughput in its Ports Cluster soared 20 percent year-on-year, whilst general cargo volumes increased 12 percent. During the period, CMA Terminals Khalifa Port was close to reaching 1 million TEUs year-to-date, with a quarterly capacity utilisation of 87 percent.

A key hub connecting Asia, Africa, Europe, the Mediterranean, the Middle East, the Arabian Gulf, and the Indian subcontinent, CMA Terminals Khalifa Port is outfitted with state-of-the-art, sustainable technology, including 8 next-generation ship-to-shore cranes and 20 electric RTGs, and features seamless connectivity to the Etihad Rail network.

The terminal also hosts an administrative building powered by renewable energy, including on site solar panels, which was recognised with the MENA Green Building Awards in 2022.