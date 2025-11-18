University of Sharjah joins Global Alliance for Public Relations and Communication Management

SHARJAH, 18th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Board of the Global Alliance for Public Relations and Communication Management, one of the world’s leading international organisations for public relations and communication professionals, convened at the University of Sharjah(UoS).

Hosted by the UoS’s College of Communication, the meeting brought together international leaders to strengthen global partnerships, discuss emerging developments in public relations and communication, advance the Alliance’s strategic priorities, and reinforce its global presence.

In his opening remarks, Professor Jairo Lugo-Ocando, Dean of the College of Communication at the University of Sharjah, welcomed the attendees and expressed pride in hosting the event in collaboration with the Global Alliance for Public Relations and Communication Management.

He noted that hosting this event represents an important step toward building global collaboration to nurture students as ethical and professional leaders, emphasising the University of Sharjah’s commitment to supporting initiatives that promote innovation in communication and open wide horizons for faculty members and students to engage in professional dialogues and explore emerging global trends.

During the meeting, the University of Sharjah announced that it had officially joined the membership of the Global Alliance for Public Relations and Communication Management, a network that brings together leading associations and institutions in the field of public relations and communication worldwide.

This membership provides a range of benefits, including opportunities for knowledge and expertise exchange with leaders from major public relations and communication associations and institutions, participation in international research projects, and contributions to raising professional standards across the global public relations profession.

It will also enhance networking opportunities across 126 countries, offering potential access to over 360,000 practitioners, academics, and training professionals. Additionally, it allows participation in training programmes, regional conferences, webinars, and initiatives organised in partnership with member organisations.

The programme featured a dialogue titled “Trends and Insights from Around the World Report,” delivered by Professor Justin Green, President and CEO of the Global Alliance for Public Relations and Communication Management, in which faculty and students from the College of Communication engaged in discussions on global trends shaping the future of professional communication and public relations.

The gathering additionally served as the platform for the global unveiling of the World Public Relations Forum (WPRF) 2026, set to take place in Abuja, Nigeria, in partnership with the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR). Dr. Ike Neliaku, President and Chairman of Council of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), delivered an address on the upcoming World Public Relations Forum (WPRF) 2026. The meeting was attended by faculty members and students from the UoS’s College of Communication, along with representatives of the Middle East Public Relations Association (MEPRA).