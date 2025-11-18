Dubai Future Forum 2025 opens with experts from 100 countries

DUBAI, 18th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Museum of the Future today hosted the opening of Dubai Future Forum 2025, the world’s largest global gathering for future foresight, with the participation of experts, thinkers and institutional leaders from around 100 countries to discuss rapid transformations across various sectors and explore new opportunities driven by advanced technologies, human knowledge and artificial intelligence.

Experts told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that the forum reflects Dubai’s vision of consolidating its position as a global hub for future-making and enhancing the readiness of countries and societies to keep pace with rapid changes in different fields.

Abdulaziz AlJaziri, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Future Foundation, said the fourth edition of the forum brings together 2,500 participants, the highest number since its launch, noting that Dubai views future challenges as new opportunities.

He added that the programme includes more than 70 sessions with the participation of 200 speakers presenting insights on artificial intelligence, digital transformation, education and health, adding that the Dubai Foresight Awards is the world’s most prominent award in the field of future foresight, adding that the forum’s outcomes will be transformed into new projects through the Future Cities Institute.

Lucie Berger, Ambassador of the European Union to the United Arab Emirates, said the forum provides a global platform to discuss intergenerational justice and the inclusion of youth in decision-making.

She emphasised that the European Union has worked for decades to engage younger generations in climate action and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, affirming that strengthening international cooperation and continuing dialogue are the foundations for building a sustainable and inclusive future.

Florence Gaub, Director of the Research Division at the NATO Defence College, said the forum stands out for its remarkable global diversity, bringing together specialists from different continents, adding that the future requires collective work that integrates the capabilities of youth, experts and technology.

She further said that artificial intelligence is a powerful tool for data analysis and international security but cannot replace human creativity or the human dimension in strategic thinking.

Lina Elkurd, Communication Specialist at UNICEF Gulf Area Office, said UNICEF’s participation in the forum is a strategic step aimed at placing the rights of children and youth at the heart of future design.

She highlighted the Future Child exhibition organised in collaboration with Dubai Future Foundation and with the participation of youth from UNICEF’s foresight programme to present perspectives on the challenges facing children in tomorrow’s world.

Dr. Mohamed Qasem, Dean of the Dubai Future Academy, said Dubai represents a global model in building future capabilities through specialised programmes such as Dubai Future Experts, which offers participants the opportunity to experience emerging technologies including lab-grown food, teleoperated robots and smart lenses developed in the UAE.

He further affirmed that the forum reinforces Dubai’s position as an international centre for future-making.

The forum continues at the Museum of the Future with broad international participation that reflects Dubai’s status as a leading platform for anticipating the future of vital sectors and advancing pathways of innovation and development worldwide.