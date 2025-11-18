Pfizer introduces novel treatment option in UAE against Gram-negative bacterial infections

DUBAI, 18th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Pfizer announced the introduction of a novel treatment in the United Arab Emirates for adult patients with serious Gram-negative bacterial infections in the United Arab Emirates. This milestone marks a significant advancement in addressing antimicrobial resistance (AMR), a global health challenge that already affects millions of people every year.

Antimicrobial resistance occurs when bacteria and other microbes no longer respond to existing medicines, making infections harder to treat and increasing the risk of severe illness. Resistant Gram-negative infections can leave patients vulnerable with very limited treatment options. For patients and their loved ones, this can mean longer hospital stays, greater uncertainty, and emotional strain.

This newly introduced therapy is designed to restore effectiveness against some of the most resistant pathogens, addressing a critical unmet need in infectious disease management.

Serhat Yalcinkaya, Pfizer's Gulf Cluster Lead, said, “At Pfizer, our focus has always been on patients. Today’s milestone underscores our commitment to delivering scientific breakthroughs that change patients’ lives. For more than 175 years, Pfizer has been at the forefront of tackling infectious diseases, and our continued efforts to address antimicrobial resistance reflect both our responsibility and dedication to patients across the Gulf region."

"We are proud to collaborate with healthcare providers, governments, and partners in the UAE to ensure patients have timely access to life-saving treatments today while safeguarding future generations,” he added.

This launch is part of Pfizer’s wider efforts to strengthen infectious disease preparedness in the Gulf region by collaborating with healthcare providers, governments, and communities to expand access and safeguard patient care.