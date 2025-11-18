Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates 'Tawdheef × Zaheb 2025' in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 19th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, inaugurated "Tawdheef × Zaheb 2025" at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), bringing together major government and private entities and thousands of Emirati jobseekers exploring future career pathways.

The event runs from 18th to 20th November, from 09:00 to 16:00, as part of its 19th edition.

Sheikh Nahyan said the event reflects the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to invest in people and equip youth with future skills in the digital economy and artificial intelligence, noting that the UAE labour market is rapidly shifting towards smart, technology-driven roles, underscoring the need for stronger collaboration between government, education and the private sector.

He added that the UAE is among the region’s fastest-growing markets in adopting AI jobs, with Emirati youth demonstrating strong readiness to compete and innovate in a knowledge-based economy.

The event takes place as national reports indicate rising demand for digital and AI capabilities. PwC’s AI Jobs in the UAE 2025 Report shows that demand for AI-related skills doubled between 2021 and 2024, while the Digital Skills in Dubai Report highlights the need for widespread digital reskilling across the workforce.

Tawdheef × Zaheb 2025 offers a range of career-development features, including CV clinics, mock interviews, training on AI tools, career guidance and specialised workshops in data, cybersecurity and digital transformation, alongside participation from more than 100 entities. The event is held in partnership with Abu Dhabi Youth Council and Abu Dhabi Chamber.

Khaled Bin Brek of PwC Middle East said their participation aligns with supporting the UAE’s shift towards digital and AI-driven skills. Bushra Al Shehhi of ADIB Group highlighted the importance of Emirati talent in meeting industry transformations. Furthermore, Fadi Harb of Informa Middle East said the event succeeds by connecting labour-market data with practical upskilling opportunities.

As the UAE accelerates its digital transformation, Tawdheef × Zaheb continues to empower young Emiratis with future-ready skills and supports national efforts to build a resilient, innovation-driven workforce.