Ministry of Finance organises 3rd Customer Council under Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme

DUBAI, 19th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Finance organised the third Customer Council in Dubai as part of the second phase of the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme, held under the theme "From Idea to Implementation… Advancing towards a Bureaucracy-Free Government".

The session brought together partners from government and private entities to test and refine solutions developed in earlier councils, supporting the UAE’s vision for faster, simpler and more efficient government services.

The meeting was attended by Younis Haji AlKhoori, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, Fatima Yousef Al Naqbi, Acting Assistant Under-Secretary for the Support Services Sector, and senior ministry officials. Discussions focused on the tangible progress achieved through enhanced collaboration, including streamlined procedures, improved digital systems, increased automation and broader adoption of artificial intelligence in data analysis.

These improvements contributed to greater efficiency in revenue and asset management, advancements in the government procurement cycle and more flexible models for transactions, reflecting sustained momentum towards a bureaucracy-free government.

AlKhoori said the council marks a new stage in the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme, noting that work has shifted from co-designing ideas to testing and applying solutions in real environments. He emphasised that involving customers directly has helped reduce procedures, accelerate service delivery and enhance overall performance.

He added that the Ministry, alongside its partners, will continue to simplify processes, use advanced technologies and adopt innovative work models centred on people, in line with the UAE’s drive to deliver a future-ready government operating to world-class standards.

Al Naqbi said the theme From Idea to Implementation reflects a new phase of maturity in collaborative government development. The current edition focuses on piloting customer-designed solutions, evaluating their effectiveness and strengthening institutional participation as a foundation for service excellence.

The agenda included a presentation on achievements in simplifying procedures, interactive sessions demonstrating Zero Bureaucracy applications and a simulation workshop where participants tested proposed solutions.

The council concluded with recommendations aimed at transforming ideas into practical development initiatives that enhance service efficiency and improve the customer experience.

Launched in 2023, the Zero Bureaucracy Programme is a key pillar of the We the UAE 2031 vision. It aims to eliminate unnecessary administrative burdens, remove one hundred percent of digital bureaucracy and promote the effective use of artificial intelligence. The programme seeks to stimulate economic growth, improve the business environment and ensure the UAE Government remains a global leader in service delivery.