Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre announces winners of Kanz Al Jeel Award 2025

ABU DHABI, 19th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, has announced the winners of the fourth Kanz Al Jeel Award.

The recipients will be honoured on 24th November at Qasr Al Muwaiji in Al Ain Region, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, coinciding with the opening of the Al Ain Book Festival 2025.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said the award celebrates creators who enrich cultural and folk poetry, preserving heritage while inspiring new artistic expression. He noted that the award reflects the emirate’s commitment to nurturing creativity and ensuring cultural traditions continue to evolve.

In the Arts category, Egypt’s Nagat Soliman won for Tears Streamed From My Eyes, recognised for its layered textile composition that combines collage, embroidery and dyeing techniques. In Poetic Publications, Kuwaiti poet Hamed Zaid won for his 2025 collection Wa Abqa Jabal, praised for its maturity, strong voice and skilful use of rhetorical devices.

Omani poet Ali Al Harthi won the Poetry Matching category for Sada Al Noor, noted for its complete parallel with the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan’s poem Li Sart Min Al Ain Saraya, maintaining authenticity while adding creative depth.

Emirati writer and researcher Ali Abualreesh Al Mansoori won the Studies and Research category for Zayed: Poetic Worlds Bound by the Horizon – A Trilogy of Love, Palm, and Desert. The study examines major themes in the poetry of the late Sheikh Zayed, highlighting its focus on humanity, ethics and values, while drawing on critical testimonials to illuminate the artistic qualities of his verse.

Emirati poet Mohammed Rashid Al Shamsi was named Creative Personality for his distinguished career since the 1970s. His contributions span ghazal and other poetic forms, including works in complaint arts and Taghareed, as well as his role in reviving the traditional Emirati performance art Al Razeef.

Dr Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, said the award attracts global participants whose works deepen engagement with Nabati poetry and its enduring values. He added that the award inspires new generations to reinterpret heritage through modern creative forms.

Ali Obaid Al Hameli, Chair of the Award’s Higher Committee, said the award continues to raise standards through rigorous evaluation that reflects the aesthetics of Nabati poetry and authentic Emirati and Arab heritage. He said the award unites creativity, thought and critique, drawing inspiration from the creative legacy of Sheikh Zayed.

The Creative Personality winner receives a gold medallion, a certificate and an AED500,000 prize. Winners in other categories receive a gold medallion, a certificate and an AED200,000 prize.

The Kanz Al Jeel Award aims to preserve Nabati poetry and folk heritage, support creators in its associated arts and ensure the tradition is passed to future generations.