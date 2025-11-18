GE Aerospace, Gulf Helicopters Company sign partnership for CT7-2E1 engine support

DUBAI, 18th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Gulf Helicopters Company (GHC), a Qatar-based global commercial aviation services provider, has announced a TrueChoice™ maintenance agreement with GE Aerospace for the maintenance, repair, and overhaul of six CT7-2E1 engines that power three of its AW189 helicopters.

The agreement also includes access to GE Aerospace’s spare-engine pool to help maximise availability and minimise operational downtime for its AW189 fleet.

The TrueChoice brings together GE Aerospace’s maintenance expertise and customisable services across the engine lifecycle. These solutions are designed to help customers maximise engine availability and predictability while effectively managing maintenance costs. Underpinned by GE Aerospace's growing data and analytic capabilities, the TrueChoice services are tailored to meet the business and financial objectives of operators, supporting flexible risk transfer and payment options.

Capt. Mohd Al Hilal, Gulf Helicopters Company, said, "Signing this agreement at the Dubai Air Show underscores our deliberate focus on safety, reliability, and mission readiness for our clients in the energy sector. Our choice of GE Aerospace's TrueChoice program is a direct investment in the operational excellence of our fleet. It ensures that our AW189 helicopters, powered by the CT7-2E1, will maintain maximum availability and continue to perform their critical long-range missions with the highest standards of flight safety and engine integrity."

Salim Mousallam, Regional Vice-President, GE Aerospace, added, “This landmark TrueChoice agreement with Gulf Helicopters Company sets the foundation for a new level of engine maintenance and support for helicopter operators in the MENA region, reinforcing our unwavering commitment to delivering the highest level of services to meet the evolving needs of our Middle East customers. We are proud to partner with GHC, an operator which prioritises safety and operational excellence. We look forward to providing high-quality services to GHC and reducing maintenance burden and service disruptions to support availability for their critical AW189 fleet.”