Khalifa University organises 2nd I2DM Summit on Graphene and Advanced Materials

ABU DHABI, 18th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Khalifa University of Science and Technology today inaugurated the second edition of the Innovative and Industrial 2D and Advanced Materials Summit (I2DM 2025) at its Main Campus in Abu Dhabi.

The summit is organised by Khalifa University’s Research and Innovation Center for Graphene and 2D Materials (RIC2D) in collaboration with the Phantoms Foundation and supported by the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, and Khalifa University Enterprises Company (KUEC).

The event running from 17-20 November 2025 brings together more than 300 participants, pioneering international industries and startups that showcase innovations, real world applications and foster collaboration in advanced materials driving progress in water, energy, aerospace, healthcare, and high-precision manufacturing.

The event opened in the presence of senior officials from Khalifa University, alongside delegates from academia and industry.

Professor Hassan Arafat, Senior Director, RIC2D, said, “Hosting this global gathering in Abu Dhabi reflects the growing role of Khalifa University and the Research and Innovation Center for Graphene and 2D Materials as a center for advanced materials research and technology development. Our infrastructure and industry partnerships continue to drive an economy powered by technology-backed startups and innovation. The UAE is investing in knowledge and knowledge commercialisation that builds real capability and events like I2DM 2025 illustrate how collaboration between academia and industry accelerates technologies that deliver tangible impact.”

Building on the success of last year’s inaugural summit, the 2nd edition includes a plenary session with Nobel Laureate in Physics (2010), Professor Sir Kostya Novoselov from the National University of Singapore, who will outline how advances in 2D materials could reshape the future of electronics and quantum technologies.

A total of seven keynote speakers, 38 invited lectures, and an exclusive session for pitching as well as an industry forum have created a global platform for collaboration between researchers, industry experts, and emerging technology startups.

The I2DM 2025 exhibition is hosting 22 companies, including Khalifa University spinoff INTRATOMICS, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck, ESANanotech, Edinburgh Instruments, and the Technology Innovation Institute (TII) - Abu Dhabi, representing the complete innovation chain from scientific instruments to industrial applications.

Designed and Chaired by Dr. Mamoun Taher, technology entrepreneur and Director of Research and Innovation at RIC2D, the pitching session brought together 20 pioneering startups. The session supports the building of a dynamic platform for transforming cutting-edge inventions into impactful startups and to enable strategic connections with Khalifa University and the innovation ecosystem positioning Abu Dhabi as a strong emerging advanced technology hub and a platform for local and international collaborations.

Over the coming days, the summit continues with more technical sessions, exhibitions, and networking activities designed to strengthen partnerships and translate advanced materials research into real-world solutions.