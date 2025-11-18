UAE, Korean Presidents witness exchange of multiple memoranda of understanding, agreements between two countries

ABU DHABI, 18th November, 2025 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Lee Jae-myung, President of the Republic of Korea, today witnessed the exchange of several memoranda of understanding and agreements aimed at strengthening the Special Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

The exchange took place during the state visit of the Korean President to the UAE.

The agreements were exchanged during an official ceremony held at Qasr Al Watan and included the following:

1- Strategic Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Framework: Exchanged by His Excellency Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority, and His Excellency Bae Kyung-hoon, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Science and ICT of the Republic of Korea.

2- Memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence: Exchanged by His Excellency Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak and His Excellency Bae Kyung-hoon.

3- Cooperation project between the UAE Space Agency (UAESA) and the Korea AeroSpace Administration (KASA): Exchanged by His Excellency Dr Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, UAE Minister of Sports and Chairman of the UAE Space Agency, and His Excellency Bae Kyung-hoon.

4- Memorandum of understanding on comprehensive cooperation in the field of biohealth: Exchanged by His Excellency Saeed Bin Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Her Excellency Oh Yu-Kyoung, Minister of Food and Drug Safety of the Republic of Korea.

5- Memorandum of understanding on the administration and operation of the UAE-Korea Economic Cooperation Committee: Exchanged by His Excellency Saeed Bin Mubarak Al Hajeri and His Excellency Kim Jung-kwan, Minister of Trade, Industry and Resources of the Republic of Korea.

6- Cooperation arrangement in the field of intellectual property: Exchanged by His Excellency Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism, and His Excellency Kim Yong-sun, Minister of Intellectual Property of the Republic of Korea.

7- Partnership to strengthen nuclear energy, artificial intelligence, and global market cooperation: Exchanged by His Excellency Mohamed Al Hammadi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of ENEC, and His Excellency Kim Dong-cheol, President and CEO of KEPCO.