Xposure 2026 celebrates decade of visual storytelling in Sharjah

SHARJAH, 18th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Xposure International Photography Festival returns for its 10th edition under the theme ‘A Decade of Visual Storytelling’, celebrating ten years of excellence in photography, film, and the visual arts.

Organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), Xposure 2026 will take place from 29th January to 4th February 2026 at Aljada, Sharjah, reaffirming its status as one of the leading global celebrations of visual storytelling.

Over 420 world-renowned photographers, filmmakers and visual artists from across the world will lead more than 570 events. Across 95 exhibitions and 3,200 artworks, audiences will explore the many dimensions of imagery, from still photography to moving pictures, and from artistic expression to documentary realism.

In addition to its extensive exhibition programme, Xposure 2026 will feature a dynamic schedule of 126 talks and panel discussions, 72 workshops, and 280 portfolio reviews, alongside a comprehensive trade show showcasing the latest innovations, products, and technologies from leading global brands in photography, filmmaking, and imaging industries.

Xposure will for the first time feature a Guest of Honour country, celebrating Athens. It will present six exhibitions exploring Greek heritage, society, and contemporary life through the lens, highlighting photography as a universal language.

Tariq Saeed Allay, Director-General of SGMB, said, “When we created Xposure ten years ago, we weren’t just building a photography festival; we were building a new conversation between humanity and its image. Every photograph and every frame is a translation of how we see ourselves, and how we choose to be seen. Through the lens, stories cross borders faster than words, and emotions travel without passports. In an age where the image defines memory, commerce, and communication, Xposure has grown into a space where light becomes language and creativity becomes a form of dialogue between cultures.”

“This tenth edition is also a celebration of an evolving global creative economy, where photographers, filmmakers, and creators have become the new architects of connection. Over the years, we have witnessed how a single captured moment can shift perceptions, shape identities, and build bridges between people who may never meet. Xposure continues to remind us that the image is not only an art form but a living force that drives understanding, empathy, and progress; and from Sharjah, we renew our commitment to keep that dialogue alive,” the Director-General of SGMB added.

For his part, Haris Doukas, Mayor of Athens, said, “The celebration of Athens as the guest of honour at one of the world’s leading photography festivals, hosted in Sharjah, is a significant distinction for our city. This recognition reflects our city’s depth, its lasting influence on global creativity, and its openness to the present. Events like these show that our legacy is not just inherited but alive and shaping the future. They also deepen our cultural and creative ties with Sharjah, built on a shared belief that culture remains the strongest bridge between people.”

As a highlight of the festival, the Xposure International Photography and Film Awards 2026 celebrate outstanding talent and creativity in visual storytelling from around the world. The upcoming edition has set a new record with 29,000 photography submissions and 634 film entries from over 60 countries; and of these entries, 14,359 photography submissions from 109 nations advanced to the next stage of judging. The Awards recognise excellence across ten photography categories and four film categories, acknowledging creativity, technical mastery, and artistic storytelling impact.

The photography categories include diverse genres such as Architectural, Mobile Photography, Nature & Landscape, Night Photography, Portraiture, Photo-manipulation and AI, Sports Photography, Street Photography, and a special Junior category for UAE residents aged 7 to 18. The film categories cover Short Film, Animation, Cinematic Arts, and Documentary, focusing on powerful visual narratives.