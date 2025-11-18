UAE Ambassador presents copy of credentials to Libya’s Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation

TRIPOLI, 18th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Ali Rashid Al Mazrouei presented a copy of his credentials as UAE Ambassador to the State of Libya to El-Taher El-Baour, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Libya, at the Ministry’s headquarters in Tripoli.

Al Mazrouei conveyed the greetings of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, to El-Baour, along with his wishes for further progress and prosperity for the government and people of Libya.

Al Mazrouei expressed his pride in representing the UAE in Libya, and reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening bilateral relations across various fields.

For his part, El-Baour conveyed his greetings to H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, along with his wishes for further progress and prosperity for the government and people of the UAE.

El-Baour welcomed Al Mazrouei and wished him success in his duties to further advance and strengthen bilateral relations across various fields, reaffirming his country’s readiness to provide all possible support to facilitate his mission and advance relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed areas of cooperation between the UAE and the State of Libya, and ways to further develop them to achieve the mutual interests and aspirations of both countries and their peoples.