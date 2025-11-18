Sharjah showcases its cultural legacy at ICOM 2025

SHARJAH, 18th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Sharjah Museums Authority (SMA) participated in the International Council of Museums (ICOM) General Conference 2025, that took place in Dubai from 11th to 17th November, presenting a unified platform that highlights Sharjah’s arts and culture scene and its pioneering role in preserving and presenting history, heritage, the arts, and museum education.

A collaboration between Sharjah Museums Authority, the Sharjah Art Foundation (SAF) and Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), the joint Sharjah stand embodied the spirit of collective cultural work that distinguishes the emirate.

At the ICOM Museum Fair held at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Sharjah’s stand offered an immersive, multisensory experience under the theme “Authentic. Timeless. Rich.” The display highlighted the emirate’s museums, heritage sites, art spaces and community projects, reflecting its cultural identity and Emirati character.

The “Discover Sharjah” section focused on the emirate’s link to the sea and traditional life. Visitors heard Emirati sea chants, viewed Abdulqader Al Rais’s painting “Khorfakkan,” and explored elements of old Sharjah such as coral stones, spices and herbs once traded through local markets, along with dates that represent Emirati hospitality.

The stand highlighted key milestones, including the Sharjah Archaeology Museum, the Sharjah Art Museum and the Sharjah Calligraphy Museum, all of which were the first of their kind in the country or region. It also noted the Sharjah Biennial’s role as a major contemporary art event in the Global South.

The presentation outlined the ten-year progress of the SAWA Museum Studies Program and Sharjah’s efforts to restore historic buildings and turn them into museums and exhibition spaces. It emphasised the role of Sharjah’s museums as centres for learning and community engagement.

Sharjah Museums Authority hosted ICOM committee meetings on 15th November, covering leadership, community engagement, collections care, documentation and the development of art in Sharjah. The programme included tours of the Sharjah Archaeology Museum, Sharjah Art Museum and the Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilization.

On 16th November, SMA welcomed ICOM delegations on field visits to key sites across the emirate, including major museums and heritage landmarks. The visits highlighted the diversity of Sharjah’s museums and the historical significance of their locations.

SMA, in partnership with Sharjah Art Foundation, also organised two curated tours for conference delegates.