UK Export Finance pledges $3.5 billion to support Al Maktoum International expansion

DUBAI, 18th November, 2025 (WAM) -- A major international boost to Dubai’s aviation future was announced today at Dubai Airshow 2025 as the UK Export Finance (UKEF) issued a US$3.5 billion Expression of Interest letter to support participation of UK's businesses in the US$35 billion expansion of Al Maktoum International - Dubai World Central (DWC).

The Expression of Interest letter was presented at a ceremony at the Dubai South Stand at Dubai Airshow today, where Sir Chris Bryant, UK Minister for Trade handed the document to Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects, and Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports.

This development marks the first international expression of interest of its kind for the DWC mega-project and signals strong global confidence in Dubai’s long-term aviation strategy and economic vision. It also reflects the increasing international engagement around one of the most significant airport infrastructure projects of this generation.

Sir Chris Bryant said, “This expression of interest for up to US$3.5 billion announced by UK Export Finance marks another significant milestone and reinforces the UK’s long-standing partnership with Dubai and its pioneering world-class infrastructure projects. Al Maktoum International Airport is set to redefine the future of global aviation, creating significant opportunities for British suppliers to showcase their cutting-edge capabilities.”

Khalifa Al Zaffin said, "The Al Maktoum International Airport expansion is being delivered through a structured programme that integrates advanced engineering, resilient design and long-term planning. This step brings valued international support to a project built on clear technical standards and a disciplined delivery framework. Our focus is on creating the infrastructure that will unlock the next stage of Dubai’s aviation growth, reinforcing our leadership’s vision to make Dubai the aviation capital of the world."

Suzanne Al Anani said, “This Expression of Interest letter reflects strong international confidence in the disciplined, engineering-led delivery of the Al Maktoum International Airport expansion. As the master developer and engineering authority for this project, DAEP is focused on clear specifications, modular construction, sustainability, and resilient infrastructure that will serve Dubai for decades. We welcome the opportunity for qualified UK suppliers to participate through our procurement frameworks as we scale the next phases of works.”

Welcoming the development as a significant milestone for the project, Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, said, "The Al Maktoum International Airport expansion project represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to rethink how an airport should work and how the journey of the future should feel. This Expression of Interest letter adds further international momentum to a project that will transform capacity, connect communities and deliver a new level of experience for hundreds of millions of travellers. The long-term vision for Al Maktoum International Airport is clear and the support announced today strengthens our ability to realise it."

The ceremony was attended by Edward Hobart, British Ambassador to the UAE, senior chief executives from Dubai Airports, DACC, DAEP, and Dubai South, senior officials from the British Embassy in the UAE, visiting ministerial delegates, aviation sector partners and members of the international media.

The expansion of Al Maktoum International Airport will deliver an airport designed for the next 50 years of aviation growth. The initial development, planned to come online in the early 2030s, will accommodate up to 150 million passengers annually, with long-term plans extending the airport’s capacity to 260 million passengers. The project’s emphasis on innovation, sustainability and integrated transport systems will strengthen Dubai’s position as a global gateway for people, commerce and future mobility.