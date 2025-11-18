AMMROC, Lockheed Martin sign Letter of Intent to strengthen cooperation in MRO capabilities, regional support

DUBAI, 18th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Advanced Military Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Center (AMMROC) and Lockheed Martin, a leading global security, defence and aerospace contractor, have signed a Letter of Intent during Dubai Airshow 2025, reaffirming their long-standing partnership and shared commitment to advancing aviation sustainment and maintenance capabilities in the UAE and across the region.

Both companies have expressed their mutual intent to explore further areas of cooperation, particularly in the field of maintenance, repair and overhaul support for key customers operating aircraft in the UAE and the wider MENA region. The collaboration will focus on leveraging and expanding in-country MRO capabilities, strengthening technical expertise, and supporting growth opportunities in the aerospace and defence sectors.

Jasem Al Marzooqi, CEO of AMMROC, said, “Our partnership with Lockheed Martin reflects a shared vision for excellence and innovation in defence aviation. This new step builds on a successful history of collaboration across critical aircraft platforms and reinforces our collective goal to enhance MRO capabilities that support operational readiness for customers in the UAE and the region.”

Gen. John “Mick” Nicholson (U.S. Army, Ret.), Chief Executive for Lockheed Martin Middle East, said, “This agreement reinforces the longstanding trust between AMMROC and Lockheed Martin. Our relationship has been built on years of close collaboration and technical excellence. It is also an extension of our 50-year partnership with the United Arab Emirates and our shared commitment to strengthening in-country capabilities that enhance readiness and create opportunities for specialised talent.”

The relationship between AMMROC and Lockheed Martin is built on a strong historical foundation of collaboration across multiple platforms, including, the authorisation received early 2025 from Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company as a Depot Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul Center for Black Hawk UH-60 helicopter Main Rotor and Tail Rotor Blades outside the United States.